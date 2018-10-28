WATCH NOW: Law enforcement holding news conference, discussing charges for suspected shooter
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) - If you are viewing on the WYTV app, here is the link to the live stream.
Law enforcement is holding a press conference in Pittsburgh.
The conference starts at 9 on Sunday morning.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
President Trump speaks after shooting...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
President Trump speaks after shooting...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Vienna animal shelter promotes volunteerism and reading skills among kids
- Youngstown's Jewish community looks to heal after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
- Youngstown police: Man shoots brother at birthday party
- Kent State University president to step down from job