LIVESTREAM: President Trump speaking after shooting in Pittsburgh, multiple fatalities
The latest on a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue
Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting caused “multiple casualties” at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.
The City of Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says there are six injuries.
He says four of those injured are police officers -- they have non-life threatening injuries.
The others injured are described as serious and critical in nature.
A phone number for questions has been set up. It is 412-432-4400.
The Mayor of Pittsburgh Bill Peduto said a victim's reunification center has been set up at Chatham University in a Tweet.
A hotline has been established for victim family members 412-432-4400 - a center has been set at Chatham University - 106 Berry Street. Multiple fatalities, 6 wounded including 4 Officers. FBI in charge, due to nature of hate crime.
The Red Cross will be at that location.
Hissrich says there is no threat to the city at this time.