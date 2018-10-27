Live

LIVESTREAM: President Trump speaking after shooting in Pittsburgh, multiple fatalities

The latest on a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 01:39 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 03:04 PM EDT

Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting caused “multiple casualties” at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

The City of Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says there are six injuries.

He says four of those injured are police officers -- they have non-life threatening injuries.

The others injured are described as serious and critical in nature.

A phone number for questions has been set up. It is 412-432-4400.

The Mayor of Pittsburgh Bill Peduto said a victim's reunification center has been set up at Chatham University in a Tweet. 

A hotline has been established for victim family members 412-432-4400 - a center has been set at Chatham University - 106 Berry Street. Multiple fatalities, 6 wounded including 4 Officers. FBI in charge, due to nature of hate crime.

The Red Cross will be at that location.

Hissrich says there is no threat to the city at this time.

