Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

If you are viewing on the WYTV app, here is the link to the live stream.

Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting caused “multiple casualties” at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

The City of Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says there are six injuries.

He says four of those injured are police officers -- they have non-life threatening injuries.

The others injured are described as serious and critical in nature.

A phone number for questions has been set up. It is 412-432-4400.

The Mayor of Pittsburgh Bill Peduto said a victim's reunification center has been set up at Chatham University in a Tweet.

A hotline has been established for victim family members 412-432-4400 - a center has been set at Chatham University - 106 Berry Street. Multiple fatalities, 6 wounded including 4 Officers. FBI in charge, due to nature of hate crime.

The Red Cross will be at that location.

Hissrich says there is no threat to the city at this time.