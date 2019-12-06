LISTEN: Brookfield man arrested after making several non-emergency 911 calls, police say

A police report said Alverson told the 911 dispatcher that if she met him at the bar, she would think he's 'the most enchanting guy in the world'

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield man with a history of making non-emergency 911 calls was taken into custody by police on Thursday, according to a police report.

According to the police report, 54-year-old Robert Alverson called 911 four times on Thursday without an emergency.

The report said Alverson told the dispatcher that if she met him at the bar, she would think he’s “the most enchanting guy in the world.” He also said that he needs to stop drinking and is the “worst drunk ever.”

This is not the first time that Alverson has made such calls, the report said. According to Brookfield Township police, Alverson has made 10 non-emergency calls since July 12.

The report said Alverson also called 911 on November 13, stating that there was no emergency and that he was testing a theory before hanging up.

On another call on Halloween, Alverson told police that he was going to give trick-or-treaters bologna, the report said.

Police said they told Alverson multiple times that he could be charged for calling without an emergency.

Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Wildwood Drive, where he lived, and took Alverson into custody.

He was transported to the Trumbull County Jail on a felony charge of disrupting public service.