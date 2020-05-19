Closings and delays
Lisbon teacher surprised with retirement parade honoring 41-year career

by: Dave Sess

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, Mrs. Deborah Glenn got special recognition for retiring after 41 years as a teacher at Lisbon’s David Anderson High School.

When she walked out of the school Monday, her family surprised her with flowers and a sash, and escorted her to a convertible. Then there was a drive-by car parade from teachers and staff.

The Youngstown State grad spent her time as a high school intervention specialist.

Mrs. Glenn was also a cheerleading and student council advisor.

This year, she was honored with the National Honor Society Service Appreciation Award.

One of her daughters is now a teacher in the district and another daughter was the guest speaker at commencement.

