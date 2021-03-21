Lisbon coffee shop owner tells Biden, transgender supporters not to buy his coffee

(WYTV) – A Lisbon coffee shop owner posted a video online asking that customers who voted for President Joe Biden and those who support transgenders do not shop at his establishment.

Adam Newbold, a retired Navy Seal from Lisbon, is the owner of C4 Coffee. He published a video on a website called Rumble on March 19.

In the video he admits to being present during the Capitol riot in Washington D.C. in support of former President Donald Trump. He can be heard saying he was on the Capitol steps where he, “witnessed a very volatile situation that is an absolute miracle it wasn’t more deadly than it was.”

Newbold says he was not engaged in any criminal activity that took place, nor does he promote it, but he does understand it.

“I was there, I witnessed the patriotic angry Americans chanting, ‘USA, USA,'” he said.

He goes on to say, “If you voted for Joe Biden, don’t buy our coffee, it’s not for you. If you believe there was nothing wrong with this election… don’t buy our coffee. It’s not for you.”

He also went on to discourage anyone who believes in gender transformation from purchasing his product, saying, “If you feel that America is on the right track and there’s nothing wrong with gender neutral, don’t know which bathroom to use, use whichever bathroom you feel like during the day… don’t buy our coffee cause it’s not for you.”

He also asked anyone that feels it’s ok to kneel to the American flag as a form of protest not to shop with him.

Newbold also runs a company called Advanced Training Group Worldwide, which consults for federal agencies, law enforcement and the military.

In a previous post, after the Capitol riot, he posted a video on social media in which he said, in part, “It was historic, it was necessary, and the reason I say I’m proud of Americans is because I wasn’t sure if we still had the spine anymore. Now I see that it exists.”