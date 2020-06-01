Libraries in Trumbull County system open Monday

Everyone visiting the library is asked to wear a face covering

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Libraries in the Warren-Trumbull Public Library system are opening Monday.

All six locations are setting aside the first hour of each day for seniors and others vulnerable to COVID-19. The libraries will open at 11 a.m.

Everyone visiting the library is asked to wear a face covering.

All books and other items that are borrowed and returned will be set aside for three days and then sanitized before being returned to the shelves.

Libraries in Mahoning County are still closed, but some will be offering curbside pick-up starting next week.