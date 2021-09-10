Liberty woman sentenced in rape of child

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Liberty woman already serving a federal sentence for crimes involving the rape of a child was sentenced Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Candis Wynn, 35, pleaded guilty to rape, gross sexual imposition, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Prosecutors say Wynn exchanged sexually graphic images and three videos of an adult man raping a 3-year-old child.

Wynn was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison on federal charges of receipt and distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors, sexual exploitation of children and possessing child pornography.

She was sentenced to 35 years in prison on the local charges. The sentence will be served concurrently with the federal sentence.

“We didn’t think the federal sentence was enough,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman. “She needed to be held accountable for the rape of her child. There is no time that can right this wrong, but we agreed to the sentence and the family of the child did as well.”

Wildman said the plea and immediate sentencing prevented the family from having to watch the recordings in court and prevented the victim from having to testify.

Co-defendant Daniel Parker is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 29 on charges of rape and pandering sexually oriented material.