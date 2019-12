Instead of hosting a "shop with a cop", the officers decided to have children make a wishlist

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) — The Liberty Police Officers spent Sunday delivering gifts to children in the community.

Instead of hosting a “shop with a cop”, the officers decided to have children make a wishlist.

According to a Facebook post, the officers made sure to check their lists twice, and that the kids were not naughty, but nice.

The Liberty Twp. Police were able to give gifts to six different families for their children this holiday season.