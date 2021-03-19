Liberty Schools go purple in support of injured teacher

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Students and staff at Liberty Schools were asked to wear something purple Friday. It’s a show of support for one of their principals.

Jessica Kohler was badly hurt in a car accident last Friday in Austintown. She’s been the Pre-K thru 6th-grade principal for three years. She will be out for a while recovering.

Co-workers came up with the idea to wear purple to let her know they’re all thinking of her.

Purple is her favorite color.

“When you walk in and see all the purple, see the sea of purple, it’s just joy knowing that she’s loved that much by her community here. That the impact that she’s made, the joy that we had, it’s just awesome to see all of us coming together as a community and doing this for her,” said Assistant Principal Andrew Scarmack.

“Each day she’s making progress, it may be little steps but tests are big steps. It’s going to be a long road to recovery, but she’s a fighter but we know she’ll make it, she’ll be great and she’ll be back eventually with us,” said Curriculum Director Pam McCurdy, who is also Kohler’s cousin.

Friday’s event wasn’t just limited to Liberty. School officials say they’ve been getting pictures from others schools in the area wearing purple to support Jessica.