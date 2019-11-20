Liberty police: Woman lights car on fire in Walmart parking lot, says it was “dirty”

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was taken into custody on Saturday after police say she lit her car on fire in the Walmart parking lot.

Police and fire crews were called to the vehicle fire around 3:37 p.m. It was parked in the lot in front of the store and was surrounded by other vehicles, the report said.

According to the report, police spoke to the driver, 40-year-old Stephanie Carlson, who was inside the store.

Carlson originally told police that there was gasoline in the back of the vehicle and the fire started after she lit a candle to get the smell of gas out of it.

She said she left the car and went into Walmart because vibrations from sitting on the fire truck made her need to use the restroom.

Carlson later told police she poured gasoline on the seats and set the car on fire with a lighter because it was dirty and had a messed up front wheel.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the scene, which showed Carlson setting the car on fire before running away.

Reports said the vehicle belonged to her husband, who told police he had been looking for his wife all day prior to the incident.

The parking space was damaged due to the fire, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Carlson was charged with arson, inducing panic and criminal damaging.