Liberty firefighters giving out free smoke alarms after deadly fire nearby

According to the Liberty Fire Department, seconds save lives in mobile home fires

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Some people living in Liberty Township will get free smoke detectors after a recent deadly fire in nearby Vienna.

Firefighters said the victim in that fire had no working smoke detectors in her home. That’s why Liberty firefighters believe a fire safety event is necessary this holiday season.

The fire department has partnered with Liberty Township trustees and Walmart in Liberty to pass out free smoke alarms to those living in the Vintage Village Mobile Home Park on State Route 193, as well as Grimms Mobile Home Park on Churchill Hubbard Road.

The smoke detectors will be given out Monday, starting at 11 a.m.

According to the fire department, “seconds save lives, especially when dealing with mobile homes.”

The department’s goal is to alert residents and get them out safely in the event of a fire.