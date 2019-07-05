Len Rome’s Local Health: Treating Lyme disease

Untreated Lyme disease can develop into a more serious infection

(WYTV) – Summer is the time that you can pick up Lyme disease. It’s the most common disease we can get from ticks in the woods.

The first sign of Lyme disease can be a circular “bullseye” rash.

It can be as small as a dime, or it can cover your back, showing up one to four weeks after a tick bite.

Dr. Alan Taege, of the Cleveland Clinic, said the disease is treatable if it is caught early.

“The antibiotics that can be prescribed for these tick-borne diseases, if treated early and appropriately, are highly effective,” he said.

Lyme disease may bring on a low fever, headache, achiness and fatigue.

