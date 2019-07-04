Len Rome’s Local Health: Stroller Safety

(WYTV) – Planning to take your little one for a stroll this 4th of July? It may seem like second nature to many parents, but still, be careful.

Nationwide Children’s Hosptial in Columbus says more than 17,000 children have to go to emergency rooms each year because they’ve been hurt in a stroller.

“As parents, we use these devices to transport our most precious cargo, and it’s easy to look away just for a second. We want to encourage to always buckle their child into these devices and make sure that they’re properly restrained,” said Kristi Roberts, a spokesperson for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

There have been new federal safety standards implemented for strollers and carriers since 2014, but it’s still up to parents to avoid common mistakes. Also, parents should make sure the product they are using is not under recall.

Some safety tips include: Keep the stroller low near the ground, never let older children push a stroller alone and avoid the temptation to put heavy bags on handlebars which can cause a stroller to tip.