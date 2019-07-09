Len Rome’s Local Health: Saving your children from drowning

(WYTV) – Pools are open, so keep water safety in mind.

Drowning is the leading cause of death caused by accidents in American children between the ages of one and four.

Pediatricians remind us of one common sense rule: know where your children are and what they’re into.

Dr. Eva Love from the Cleveland Clinic says teaching your child to swim reduces the risk of drowning.

“The data shows that if children are over the age of one, and the parent deems them to be developmentally appropriate, then taking a swimming class actually does reduce their risk of drowning. But the data, absolutely, does not support that if children learn how to swim less than the age of one, that that would reduce their risk.”

When it comes to very young children, drowning doesn’t necessarily happen in a large pool. Two inches of water is enough. Even small, inflatable backyard pools are potentially deadly.