Len Rome’s Local Health: Preventing child injuries on bikes

(WYTV) – A study from Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus shows that doctors treated more than two million children in emergency rooms for bicycle injuries over 10 years.

That’s about 25 every hour.

Dr. Lara McKenzie of that hospital says the best tool to reduce your child’s risk is a helmet.

“When kids were wearing a helmet and there was a bike-related injury, they were less likely to be hospitalized and less likely to have a traumatic brain injury,” she said.

McKenzie said parents should shop for a helmet with their child so they can pick one that the child wants to wear.

The side straps should form a ‘V’ around the ears, the chin strap should be snug, and there should be a space the width of two fingers between the eyebrows and the edge of the helmet.

Before your child pedals off, make sure they know the rules of the road, especially if they’re riding in the street.

If possible, stick to the bike trails.