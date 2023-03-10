(WYTV) – Your eyes a little on the dry side this morning? Dry eye disease is common and it can be uncomfortable.

Your eyes just don’t produce enough tears or at least enough quality tears to keep your eyes lubricated the way they should be.

Don’t cry over it. Our eyes can dry for several reasons. We’re getting older, maybe it’s the environment or hormones. Dry eyes may be common, but it really isn’t something you want to ignore.

“But it does and can affect the vision, quality of vision, and it can distort what you see,” said Dr. Dave Patel, an ophthalmologist at the Mayo Clinic.

Over-the-counter lubricating eye drops can offer relief, but if you’re using eye drops more than four times a day and this goes on and on, you might switch to preservative-free, single-use vials. After that, a prescription may work.

If you happen to notice other symptoms, including vision problems, redness or pain, it’s time to see your doctor who will send you to an ophthalmologist.