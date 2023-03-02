(WYTV) – Spontaneous coronary artery dissection or SCAD is something doctors are seeing more often. It’s a type of heart attack that happens mostly to young women.

In fact, it’s exploded in the last decade. It happens when a tear forms in a blood vessel in the heart. That tear can slow or block blood flow, causing a heart attack.

“These individuals, 90 % are women and often really don’t have much in the way of the traditional heart risk factors,” said Dr. Sharonne N. Hayes, a cardiovascular physician at the Mayo Clinic.

They may be athletes, young mothers, or teenagers and that’s the challenge. It is a heart attack in a patient who doesn’t look like she should be having a heart attack.

Most people who have SCAD usually have other abnormalities in other arteries in their bodies.

There is life after SCAD and the research is coming along.

We really do understand more about it than we did even a decade ago. The heart attack in a young woman looks as though it shouldn’t happen.