(WYTV) – April is Autism Awareness Month and for many children with autism, sleep can be a challenge.

Many children with autism tend to have sleep issues and those can affect their health. It’s not always as simple as telling a child to go to sleep, but what parents can do is bring on changes to help promote sleep.

“For a night wakening for example, if a child wakes up at night, we can’t say don’t wake up at night, but what we can do is teach a child instead that if they wake up at night, don’t get out of your bed, maybe call out to a parent or ring a bell to signal that they need help falling back asleep,” said Cynthia Johnson, a doctor at the Cleveland Clinic.

Psychologists say to use a behavioral approach, customized to a family’s individual needs.

And parents have got to be reassured that they know what they’re doing, that they’re competent to handle their child’s sleep issues

There is no one main cause for why children with autism tend to have sleep problems.