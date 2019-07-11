Len Rome’s Local Health: A summer cookout handbook

(WYTV) – Summer and cookouts go hand-in-hand.
If you consider yourself a grilling amateur, we have got a safety checklist for you. It covers where to put your grill, how to keep it clean and how to handle food on it.
Dr. Tom Waters of the Cleveland Clinic says it’s important to check over your grill before you start cooking anything.
“After you uncover your grill, you want to inspect it to make sure everything is in working order. Certainly, anytime you’re lighting your grill, especially for the first time, you want to make sure that the lid is up. And if you’re not successful in the first lighting, shut it down, and let it air out before you try again,” he said.
Here are a few more tips:
- Keep a small fire extinguisher near your grill, in case of a grease fire and know how to use it.
- Keep your grill at least five feet from your house.
- Cook your meat to a safe temperature and use a meat thermometer.
- Scrub down the grill after each use.
- Clean your utensils to avoid cross-contamination.
- Don’t let your foods sit out too long.