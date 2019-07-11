Len Rome’s Local Health: A summer cookout handbook

Dr. Tom Waters of the Cleveland Clinic says it's important to check over your grill before you start cooking anything

(WYTV) – Summer and cookouts go hand-in-hand.

If you consider yourself a grilling amateur, we have got a safety checklist for you. It covers where to put your grill, how to keep it clean and how to handle food on it.

Dr. Tom Waters of the Cleveland Clinic says it’s important to check over your grill before you start cooking anything.

“After you uncover your grill, you want to inspect it to make sure everything is in working order. Certainly, anytime you’re lighting your grill, especially for the first time, you want to make sure that the lid is up. And if you’re not successful in the first lighting, shut it down, and let it air out before you try again,” he said.

Here are a few more tips: