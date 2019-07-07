Legacy of woman who battled cancer lives on in McDonald

Almost all of the summer learning programs currently operating in the village came from Cindy

MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – After Cindy Green Robinson was diagnosed with angiosarcoma in 2016, she made sure the rare cancer would not define her.

“I remember her saying, ‘Don’t go looking up things about it. Don’t read anything on it. We’re going to beat this. Stay positive,'” said Jenny Borgens, Cindy’s sister.

Instead, she continued her long history of impacting the lives of those around her.

She spent her time teaching English and coaching softball and cheerleading at McDonald High School.

Each student that came through her classroom knew just how much their teacher loved her family.

“We know that Jenny worked with dolphins at Sea World, and there were pictures all over the classroom. Very colorful, very bright, just like her personality,” said former student Tori Kruise.

Cindy used that personality to change her hometown landscape forever. After high school, she spent her summers leading activities in the McDonald village.

“Cindy had an infectious smile and laughter that you wanted to work with her. You wanted to be with her and make it a happy place,” said village manager Tom Domitrovich.

Almost all of the summer learning programs currently operating in the village came from Cindy.

“By the time she left, they were doing crafts, they were showing movies, they were having ice cream day, they were doing a myriad of programs that she put on,” Domitrovich said.

During her fight, Cindy never complained that she was the one chosen to go on this journey.

“She embraced it. She said, ‘There’s a reason it’s me. There’s a reason why I’m going through this and I’m going to make the most of it,'” said Borgens.

On June 18, her journey came to an end. Her message, however, was clear and will live on through her family.

“To be positive. To look for the good in others. To cherish every moment because we don’t know when those moments are going to stop,” Borgens said.