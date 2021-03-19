Lawsuit claims Lordstown Motors defrauded investors

FILE – This Thursday, June 25, 2020, file photo shows the electric Endurance pickup at Lordstown Motors Corp., in Lordstown, Ohio. A shareholder lawsuit was filed Thursday, March 18, 2021, against Lordstown Motors Corp., claiming it has defrauded investors. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The federal lawsuit claims Lordstown Motors Corp. misled investors about the number of trucks that have been pre-ordered

CLEVELAND (WYTV and AP) — A shareholder lawsuit has been filed against an electric truck startup Lordstwon Motors.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Youngstown claims Lordstown Motors Corp. has misled investors about the number of trucks that have been pre-ordered and when production will begin at the massive assembly plant the company bought from General Motors in 2019.

“It’s a lack of accurate communication, and a lack of communication is what misleads an investor, and it appears to us that the company was able to raise some significant amounts of money based on inaccurate information,” said Jeffrey Block, managing partner with Block & Leviton, LLP.

Block is taking the lead on a new class-action lawsuit. They claim Lordstown Motors made false or misleading statements about production capabilities and pre-orders.

A week ago, Hindenburg Research released a report on problems it says Lordstown Motors has.

Hindenburg is shorting the company’s stock.

Lordstown Mayor Arno said he thinks the company will push through this situation.

“It’s disheartening to see all these negative factors coming our for Lordstown Motors, but I’m still optimistic,” Hill said.

Hill says he sees more workers’ cars parked outside the facility each day. He also is hopeful after touring the plant on Monday.

During that tour, 27 First News asked Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns about the Hindenburg Report, but he said he could not comment on it at that time.

Communication is a common thread among the report, the lawsuit and the SEC inquiry filed this week. But Local Financial Expert Brian Laraway sees improving communication as an opportunity for Lordstown Motors and its growth.

‘Companies, as long as they’re clearly communicating, there are expected issues that come up, especially when you’re producing a brand new vehicle. So, I think there needs to be a little bit of grace there, but if you clearly are communicating that, that’s the important part,” Laraway said.

One of the company’s first prototypes caught fire in January 10 minutes into its initial test drive.

A company spokesperson didn’t not respond to an emailed request from the Associated Press for comment.