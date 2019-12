This is the fifth year officers and deputies are asking the community to pitch in for families who need a little extra help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a Fill-a-Cruiser toy drive this weekend.

This is the fifth year officers and deputies are asking the community to pitch in for families who need a little extra help this holiday season.

You can help by bringing an unwrapped toy to St. Christine’s at 3165 S. Schenley Ave. in Youngstown on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last year, the event was able to provide toys to 22 families in need.