WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A large hole has opened up on Route 82 in Warren.

According to 911 dispatch reports, there is a large hole on State Route 82 near Market Street.

The break in the pavement is on the overpass over East Market Street.

The hole was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 82 westbound between State Route 46 and Elm Road is closed as crews work in the area. The detour is Route 11 to Route 305 to Route 5.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area.