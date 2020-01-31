Lake Milton Pharmacy continues with Fitch grad at helm

The store has been independently operated by Pharmacist Marshall Wexler, who decided to retire from business

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Those who live in the small community of Lake Milton know that Wexler’s Lake Milton Pharmacy is one of the businesses at the heart of the area.

Over the years, the pharmacy not only provided prescription services for customers but became a general store, shipping center and gathering place.

The store has been independently operated by Pharmacist Marshall Wexler, who decided to retire from business.

Many wondered what would happen to the store when Wexler decided to call it quits. Now, in steps Austintown Fitch and Duquesne University graduate Alexis Benyo.

Benyo shadowed Wexler during her pharmacy studies at Duquesne, and after graduation in 2019, she took a position at a corporate-owned pharmacy.

When the opportunity came up to purchase the pharmacy where she once spent time learning, she knew it was an opportunity to do what she always wanted.

“Owning my own business was something I always wanted to do,” said Benyo. “I grew up watching my family run The Brilex Group of Companies and was confident I would do the same one day. When this opportunity came up, it was perfect for me. I knew owning my own pharmacy provided a unique opportunity to promote my values of providing exceptional patient care and stronger patient relationships. These values aligned perfectly with Marshall’s making this a seamless transition for our patients.”

Wexler feels the business is in good hands. He said he wanted to find a qualified and caring person to continue the legacy of the store.

“We are proud that Alexis is the new owner of Lake Milton Pharmacy. She has amazing credentials and will continue to be an asset for future growth and expansion of services to our pharmacy and the community. We congratulate her and wish her continued success,” Wexler said.

Benyo plans to start offering and administering immunizations services from flu shots to ravel vaccine and says she looks forward to embracing technology to make ordering, refilling and obtaining medications easier.