‘Keep on keeping on’: Mahoning County Dog Warden thankful for July progress

(WYTV) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden announced some good news about their dogs Sunday.

On Facebook, they listed the following stats for the month of July:

  • 10 dogs adopted
  • 8 dogs went to rescue
  • 40 dogs returned to their owners
  • 5 dogs transferred to humane agencies

They also said that none of the dogs are having to spend months and months with them.

The longest a dog has spent with them was 37 days.

The Mahoning County Dog Warden posted that despite what’s been going on in the world, the “keep on keeping on.”

