Juvenile Justice Center administrators asking for public’s help to find escaped teen

Administrators say the teens overpowered a guard and then tried to get out through an outdoor, fenced-in basketball court behind the building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Administrators at the Juvenile Justice Center say they are now looking for the public’s help catching 15-year-old Eddie Thomas, Jr., who broke out of the center Sunday night.

Administrators say Thomas, Daeshawn Douglas and Brandon Crump overpowered a guard and then tried to get out through an outdoor, fenced-in basketball court behind the building.

Crump got caught in the razor wire and was hurt and never got away. He is in custody now.

Douglas was captured Monday afternoon by Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force outside the WRTA bus station downtown.

Thomas was originally housed in the JJC on a charge of improperly discharging a weapon into a habitation, and Douglas was charged initially with breaking and entering.

Crump is charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the death of a 4-year-old boy in Struthers.

All will now face escape and other counts.

Administrators expect Crump’s charges will be added into his original case when he has a preliminary hearing on December 17.

Anyone with information on Thomas is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.