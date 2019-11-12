Jury selection on hold in Niles man’s murder trial

Jury selection was supposed to begin on Tuesday for the case against Ryan Daniels

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial against a man charged with reckless homicide in the February shooting death of Britney Mazanec has been put on hold.

Jury selection was supposed to begin on Tuesday for the case against Ryan Daniels. Instead, the common pleas court is now waiting for a ruling from the court of appeals.

Daniels is challenging a ruling from Nov. 7, denying his attorney’s motion to withdraw as counsel.

He argues the court’s decision effectively denies him to right to retain trial counsel of his choice.

Daniels is facing charges stemming from a shooting outside the Hideaway Lounge in Niles that killed the 33-year-old woman.