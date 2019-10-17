Jury finds Youngstown man guilty of fatally beating his wife

Jason Hymes, Sr. faced charges of murder, felonious assault and domestic violence for the death of his wife

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found a Youngstown man guilty in the beating death of his wife.

Jason Hymes, Sr., 46, was found guilty after a two-day trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito. He faced charges of murder, felonious assault and domestic violence for the death of his wife, Ryan Weaver-Hymes.

Police said Hymes beat the woman February 13 at a North Side Youngstown bar then later at their Alameda Avenue home.

Weaver-Hymes died two days later from her injuries.

Sentencing has not been set yet.