Judge sentences man who shot at Warren bar

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who shot at a Warren bar and then robbed a Howland gas station will spend 39 to 40.5 years in prison.

Ryan Rulong, 27, appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom Friday for his sentencing.

It took a grand jury less than an hour to find him guilty of 17 felony charges, including attempted murder and felonious assault.

Prosecutors say he shot at the University At Larchmont bar in May, injuring three people.

Afterward, he robbed a gas station in Howland. For that, he was convicted of aggravated robbery.

“Unfortunately for you, but fortunately for the people of Trumbull County and the victims in this case, our local law enforcement community was up to the task. The police departments for the City of Warren and Howland Township are to be commended for their outstanding police work, which brought you to this courtroom to answer for your crimes,” said Judge Ronald Rice.

In court Friday, Rulong blamed a drug and alcohol addiction. Watch the video above for his full apology in court.

Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker said, however, that three people were nearly killed.

“And then, a Judge Rice pointed out, just a few days later, to commit another violent felony all for the sake of $200 is really beyond the pale of what we’re used to seeing here,” he said.