Judge grants temporary restraining order against operator of local Perkins restaurants

The temporary restraining order prohibits Campbells Land Co. from using any Perkins products and trademarks

(WYTV) – A judge granted a temporary restraining order against the operators of a chain of local Perkins restaurants.

The ruling essentially stops operations at 5171 Campbells Land Co.’s franchise restaurants.

Perkins Corporate is asking that those local franchises stop using its name and close its locations, alleging that the company was not paying royalties to use the chain’s name. Perkins also claimed upgrades to the restaurants were not being done and that the local restaurants used unapproved products.

A hearing was held Tuesday in Tennessee in which a judge determined that 5171 Campbells Land Co. was in breach of its contract with Perkins.

The temporary restraining order issued on Tuesday morning prohibits Campbells Land Co. and its owners from using any Perkins products and trademarks.

Campbells Land Co. has the opportunity to protest the decision prior to a preliminary injunction hearing set for Monday.

There are several restaurants in northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania that are owned by 5171 Campbells Land Company, including locations in Boardman, Warren, Austintown, Grove City and Hermitage.

Restaurants in Boardman and Warren were still in operation when contacted Tuesday afternoon, but management declined to comment on the ruling.

Perkins Corporate had no comment on the proceedings.