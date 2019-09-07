Judge cuts prison sentence for man who kidnapped, raped YSU student in 2001

Chaz Bunch was 16 at the time he kidnapped and raped a 21-year-old YSU student

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Mahoning County judge nearly cut a man’s sentence in half for the kidnapping and rape of a Youngstown State University student in 2001.

Chaz Bunch was 16 at the time of the crime. He and another teen — Brandon Moore — took turns raping the 21-year-old woman after kidnapping and robbing her at gunpoint.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum originally sentenced Bunch to 89 years in prison, but that sentence was overturned when Supreme Court determined it amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

Friday, Judge Maureen Sweeney resentenced Bunch to 49 years in prison. He’s now 34 years old, so he’ll spend most of his life behind bars.

Moore was resentenced last year to 50 years in prison, making him eligible for release at the age of 62. He originally received a 141-year prison sentence at the age of 15.

The case garnered national attention, appearing on the A&E docuseries, “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole.”