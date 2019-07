The company is looking for direct care staff for its nursing and assisted living facilities

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Shepherd of the Valley is hosting a career fair next week.

It’s happening July 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley’s Howland location on N. River Road.

The company is looking for direct care staff for its nursing and assisted living facilities.

Flexible 8- and 12-hour shifts, both day and evening, are available.

Shepherd of the Valley will be doing open interviews at the career fair.

You can view all available jobs and apply online.