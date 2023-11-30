WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – First lady Dr. Jill Biden on Thursday announced the opening of an ice rink on the South Lawn of the White House.

After an ice-skating performance, 1988 Olympic gold medalist, Brian Boitano, introduced the first lady, who recounted her childhood memories of skating on the “frozen canals of the Delaware river.”

She said her town was “transformed into a bright sparkling landscape, just glittering as if it were covered in magic. That’s how children often see the world in this time of the year, with magic wonder and joy. “

The 50-by-70-foot rink will operate through December, but the White House did not specify days and hours.

Washington, D.C.-area schoolchildren and children from families with service members, frontline workers, first responders and teachers will be invited to skate.

The National Hockey League and the NHL Players Association will provide lessons through their “Learn to Play/Learn to Skate” program, which provides first-time participants with free head-to-toe equipment, weekly sessions and coaching.