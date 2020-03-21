‘It’s definitely slower:’ Hubbard business makes adjustments to stay safe

Extending Grace in Hubbard remains open, although it is closed to foot traffic

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – As companies shut down and employees are laid off-due to COVID-19, some locally-owned businesses are still trying to serve their communities in whatever way they can.

“Folks can call in and secure their purchase with a credit card. We’re doing curbside delivery, or we deliver to folks’ homes. So it’s definitely slower,” said co-owner Susan Mocker.

Co-owner Devon Cretella said they also use gloves and wipe everything down with sanitizing wipes.

They recommend other businesses keep in touch with their customers on social media during this time.

“We really think it’s important to maintain that relationship with your customers,” said Mocker.

