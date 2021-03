Exactly one year ago, Warren's Kevin Harris was the first person in our area diagnosed with the virus

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday marks one year since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. It also marks a somber anniversary in the Valley.

Exactly one year ago, Warren’s Kevin Harris was the first person in our area diagnosed with the virus.

Harris was the fifth confirmed case in Ohio.

His diagnosis came at 1:57 p.m. at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

The 55-year-old spent 13 days in the hospital.