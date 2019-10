The college's cleaning staff found the baby's body in a dorm bathroom

HIRAM, Ohio (WKBN) – The body of a newborn baby was found in a garbage bag at Hiram College Friday, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The college’s cleaning staff called Hiram police just before 11 a.m.

Staff found the body in a garbage bag in one of the dorm bathrooms.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Intelligence is on the scene investigating.

No more information is being released at this time.