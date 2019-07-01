Inmate in Mahoning County Jail assaults officer, police say

The report said the officer was bleeding near his mouth on the left side of his face

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An inmate at the Mahoning County Jail was detained Sunday evening, charged with assaulting an officer.

According to the police report, Deputy Beuno called for help over the radio around 7:39 p.m. When an officer said he went back to Beuno’s post, other officers were already restraining Clifford Atkinson on the floor.

The report said Beuno was bleeding near his mouth on the left side of his face. He was treated by nurses at the jail.

Officials say Atkinson was yelling and kept trying to break free. The report said he eventually stopped resisting and was also treated at the scene.