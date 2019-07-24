Industry leaders, lawmakers disagree on whether power plant bailout is a good thing

One group critical of HB 6 are those involved with the Lordstown Energy Center, which converts natural gas into electricity

(WKBN) – Ohio lawmakers passed a billion-dollar bailout for the state’s two nuclear power plants. It adds a fee to every electric bill in the state, but this might not be over.

There has been reaction locally to House Bill 6 becoming law.

State Representative Don Manning expressed his opinion via a Facebook post. He said it will actually lower electric bills:

One group critical of HB 6 are those involved with the Lordstown Energy Center, which converts natural gas into electricity. It has 21 workers and generates about $3 million a year in payroll.

Bill Siderewicz is the president of Clean Energy Future and a minority investor in the Lordstown Energy Center, a natural gas-fired power generating plant on Henn Parkway. He called HB 6 a public-funded bailout of uneconomical coal and nuclear plants.

Siderewicz supports the referendum to put it on the ballot:

It’s quite simple. HB 6 is $350 to $400 million per year public-funded bailout of uneconomical coal and nuclear plants as part of a bogus “Clean Air Bill.” A statewide referendum group is being formed this week to stop HB 6 in September 2019. Allow voters to permanently kill in November 2020 elections and vote out all Columbus polls in November 2020 who tried to pull this sham on the public. HB 6 will rightfully be put in a grave and the “pay to play” fraudulent scam terminated.

Another gas-to-electric plant, Trumbull Energy Center, is also being built in Lordstown.

Mayor Arno Hill is not happy with the passage of this bill, but doesn’t think it will hurt the energy plants.

“I just got a problem with all the ratepayers in the state of Ohio having to subsidize to keep that plant open when there is other viable options,” he said.

Governor Mike DeWine signed the Ohio Clean Air Act within minutes of getting it from the Ohio House of Representatives Tuesday.