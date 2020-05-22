Incorrectly wearing masks and gloves may put you at risk of catching coronavirus

"Wearing gloves and touching everything defeats the whole purpose," said tattoo artist Brandon Mohr

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Wearing a mask and gloves can help protect you and others against COVID-19, but only if you wear them correctly.

A local doctor and tattoo artist have been trained in the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

When it comes to masks, picking the right kind is important. Dr. John Venglarcik, an infectious disease specialist, says some of the handmade masks are ineffective.

“It’s supposed to be at least a layer or two of fabric with some polyester in between them,” he said.

Which is a typical surgical mask.

When you put one on, it’s important to keep your nose inside.

“By wearing a mask that’s underneath the nose and as the person continues to breathe, that will allow them to continue to shed the virus,” Dr. Venglarcik said.

State Street Tattoos in Salem has a mask policy for anyone entering the building. It started once the business was allowed to reopen.

“It’s an easy transition for us. It’s one of the easiest things for us to do since we already do everything else that we are required during this time. It’s our everyday thing,” said tattoo artist Brandon Mohr.

Tattoo artists have to go through a number of training sessions regulated by county health boards. This includes proper PPE training and wearing gloves.

“The gloves are to protect us from bloodborne pathogens, HIV, hepatitis and several other things. So we have to take those precautions, take them off properly, wash our hands,” Mohr said.

“When you’re done, you can take the gloves off, throw them away and then wash your hands with soap and water. If not, you can use a hand sanitizer,” Dr. Venglarcik said.

Both Dr. Venglarcik and Mohr said they’ve seen gloves used improperly, such as at the grocery store.

“Wearing gloves and touching everything defeats the whole purpose. A glove is not sterile. Gloves are to protect you from other things,” Mohr said.

“This is not a disease that is spread through the skin. It’s a disease that’s spread through the eyes and the nose,” Dr. Venglarcik said.