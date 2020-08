The accident happened near mile marker 232.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident involving a semi-truck on I-80 East shut down one lane of the interstate Monday Night in Hubbard. That lane is back open Tuesday morning.

The accident happened about 8:45 p.m. near mile marker 232.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car and a semi were involved in the accident.

No injuries were reported yet.