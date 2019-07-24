Humane agents remove dozens of cats from abandoned Youngstown home

Some of the cats left behind had already died

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents removed dozens of cats from a house on Youngstown’s south side.

Agents say the homeowner abandoned the house in the 4300 block of Helena Ave., leaving the cats behind.

The bank had foreclosed on it July 11, and the family living there moved out soon after, according to the city’s Code Enforcement Department.

Agents removed 41 cats Wednesday afternoon and are working to get more out of the house. Some of the cats left behind had already died.

Animal Charity had been trying to work with the owner previously. When agents visited the home previously, they say the animals were clean and fed.