HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person.

Police say 18-year-old Aidan Houy was last seen at home Saturday. They believe he left there sometime before 11 p.m.

According to police, Houy usually wears glasses, jeans, a t-shirt and a flannel shirt. He might be carrying a bible.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call Hubbard Police at 330-534-1133.