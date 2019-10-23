Howland police asking for help identifying teens caught on camera damaging cars

Detectives say the duo caused about $7,000 to $8,000 in damages -- given the price tag, they could be facing a felony

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Howland are hoping someone can help identify the two teens recently caught on camera damaging vehicles in a business’ fenced-in parking lot.

Detectives posted surveillance video on their Facebook page Tuesday, hoping to generate tips pointing them to who the teenagers are that caused thousands of dollars in damages.

“I sit in the front office so this is a block building so you can’t hear anything,” said Tricia Marsteller, Interlink Recovery Services office manager.

Marsteller was in her office on Friday, Oct. 11, when police say two teenagers snuck onto the lot off Bronze Road and were caught on camera smashing glass.

“In the video, you can see them stomping on the windshields. They also had some slingshots it appeared and they were shooting outside windows with the slingshots,” said Det. Jeff Edmundson, Howland Police Department.

“I was very disgusted at the fact that the damage that they had done and had nothing better to do on that day besides break windshields,” Marsteller said.

Investigators believe the teenagers got into the lot through a hole in the fence.

“It was actually right in there,” said Nick Rhoades, a repossession agent.

It happened in broad daylight on a scheduled day off for schools.

“Rethink your choices, maybe try and find something a little bit better to do than vandalize random people’s cars. Maybe go home and play a video game or something,” Rhoades said.

Detectives say the duo caused about $7,000 to $8,000 in damages — given the price tag, they could be facing a felony.

“It would definitely be beneficial for them to show cooperation if they decided to just turn themselves in,” Edmundson said.

If you happen to know who these teenagers are, you can either call Howland Township police at 330-856-5555 or send them a message through their Facebook page. You can remain anonymous.