Hollywood Gaming in Austintown now requiring everyone to wear a mask

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re planning on gambling in Austintown this weekend, you’ll need your mask.

Hollywood Gaming announced that all guests will be required to wear masks starting Friday at 7 a.m.

In addition to the mask requirement, Hollywood Gaming has been limiting capacity on the gaming floor to 50% and encouraging social distancing while waiting in line and between gaming machines.

There is no live music, entertainment, large drawings, tournaments, special events, convention or banquet services for the time being.

Restaurant offerings are limited to the Take 2 Food Court outlet.

There are also sanitizing stations throughout the facility, which is deep cleaned each night.