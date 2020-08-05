Hit and run accident sends pedestrian to the hospital

News

Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim, with injuries.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WYTV) – A hit and run accident near the corner of W Indianola Ave and Hudson Ave sends a pedestrian to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Youngstown Police say one man was hit by a car. Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim, with injuries. The man was transported to a nearby hospital. This all happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The driver took off and has not been located. At this time, YPD does not have a description of the vehicle, but they are continuing to investigate.

