Highway Patrol: Wrong-way driver caused crash on I-680

Three people went to the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Interstate 680 north was blocked for a couple of hours Saturday morning after a head-on crash before the US-224 exit.

Investigators say a wrong-way driver was going south in the northbound lanes around 4:30 a.m. The driver got on I-680 going the wrong way.

That’s when the vehicle hit another one, head on.

Three people were transported to the hospital from both vehicles. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Highway Patrol is investigating what led up to the crash.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.