Suspect in hospital after firing gun on Market Street in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers and troopers were involved in a shooting incident after a man fired a handgun in the middle of the road on Market Street.

This happened near Erskine Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

Authorities say Stephen B. Wilson, 52, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say Wilson was walking in the roadway with a handgun. When approached by officials, Wilson refused to drop the handgun or follow verbal commands of officers, according to police.

They say Wilson was struck with service weapons.

At the time of the shooting, there were six officers from the Boardman Township Police Department and four troopers on scene. No officers were injured during the incident, according to a press release.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Boardman Police were in the area.

There were about 40 cruisers in the area on Market Street.

Market Street from Shields Road to Meadowbrook Avenue is currently closed.

This closure affects Stanton Avenue, Eastern Drive, Melrose Avenue and Erskine Avenue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid this area.

Troopers say this is considered an ongoing investigation.

Charges are pending. No other injuries have been reported.

A WYTV news team is currently at the scene.

They say there is no threat to the community.

We are working to get you more details on this story, stick with us for the latest information.