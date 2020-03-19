Hermitage Golden Corral donating food to local social services organization

The Golden Corral in Hermitage is also running a special to help people out

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A restaurant owner in Hermitage wants to help his community during this challenging time.

Golden Corral is donating vegetables, produce and other surplus food items to the Prince of Peace Center in Farrell.

Prince of Peace helps provide food for about 500 families through its food pantry. They also provide meals at their soup kitchen every Monday and Wednesday.

“We have people that have zero income right now because the jobs are closing and the schools are closed. So those are the ones that we’re really concerned about and the seniors and the ones living paycheck to paycheck because the children are home and food is hard to come by right now,” said Annette Morrison, Prince of Peace Center.

“We’re trying to stay afloat and help out people that are worse off than we are. I know it’s trying times for everybody, so we’re just trying to help out who we can help out,” said William Weaver, Golden Corral Hermitage owner.

Golden Corral is also running a special at their restaurant to help people out. You can stop by and fill up a to-go box for $6.