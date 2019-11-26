Here’s how to carve a perfect turkey this Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Enjoying a Spanish Coffee at Huber’s Cafe sits near the top of most everyone’s “Must do while in Portland” list. At Portland’s oldest restaurant, the caffeinated, boozy and flaming drink will warm your soul on any of those cool, rainy days the Rose City is known for.

But, it’s not Huber’s only claim to fame. They also serve turkey dinners. Lots of turkey dinners. Dozens a day, hundreds a month and thousands per year.

For Thanksgiving this year, the KOIN digital team wanted to learn how to correctly carve that turkey. So we leaned on the expert carvers at Huber’s for our lessons.

Watch the video to see how master turkey carver Julian, who has been carving turkeys at Huber’s for almost two decades, takes you step-by-step through the best way to carve a part your turkey this year.