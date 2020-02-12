Help Network hosts evening with ‘Sinatra’

A Valley agency focused on helping the most vulnerable in our community is holding a fundraiser with a big band flair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Valley agency focused on helping the most vulnerable in our community is holding a fundraiser with a big band flair.

Help Network, formerly known as Help Hotline Crisis Center, is hosting “An Evening with Sinatra.”

The show features the music of Frank Sinatra performed by Angelo Babbaro, featuring Andrea Cicoretti.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Waypoint 4180, 4180 Westford Pl., Canfield.

Tickets are $50 and includes appetizers at your table, one drink ticket and dessert. There will also be a cash bar.

Tickets are available by calling the (330) 747-5111. After you have reserved by phone, you can mail a check to Help Network of Northeast Ohio, P.O.Box 46, Youngstown, Ohio 44501 or pay for your reserved ticket at the door.